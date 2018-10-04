’Primary suspect’ arrested in attempted armed robbery at MO car wash

’Primary suspect’ arrested in attempted armed robbery at MO car wash
Caruthersville Police say the 'primary suspect' in an attempted armed robbery at a car wash was arrested in Alabama. (Source: Caruthersville Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | October 4, 2018 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 11:39 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a car wash in town early Friday, September 28.

According to the Caruthersville Police Department’s Facebook page, ‘the primary suspect’ was arrested in York, Alabama early Thursday, Oct. 4.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said their initial investigation led to Arkansas, Mississippi, and later into Alabama.

The suspect is described as a 32-year-old black male from York, Alabama and he is in the process of being transferred back to the state of Missouri.

***ARREST MADE*** We would like to thank everyone that has called, sent anonymous tips and provided information during...

Posted by Caruthersville Police Department on Thursday, October 4, 2018

According to Chief Jones, around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, a man in a pick-up truck was at a car wash on the 300 block of Truman Blvd. when a suspect with a gun forced open the driver’s door, stuck a gun through the opening, then fired a shot after threatening the driver.

Caruthersville Police are trying to identify two men pictured on their Facebook page. The men are wanted for questioning in the attempted armed robbery at a car wash.
Caruthersville Police are trying to identify two men pictured on their Facebook page. The men are wanted for questioning in the attempted armed robbery at a car wash. (Source: Caruthersville Police Department/Facebook)

We are working to find out more details about the arrest.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.