Region 8 students give back to community

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Nettleton High School students are getting out of the classroom and giving back to the community.
Nettleton High School held their Raider Serve Day Wednesday in various locations.
East Facilitator at Nettleton High School Anita Belew explains why this event is important.
“The reason why we are here is because we want our students to learn how to give back to the community," Belew said.
“It’s a really important part of who you are as an individual and as a citizen to give back.”
Digital Media Specialist, Brandon Carter shares why the students were at the City Hall location.
“I thought this would be a great opportunity for them to create a video PSA on the proper way to dispose cigarette buds and not throw them on the ground or out the window.”
Nettleton High School sophomore Hannah Rainwater explains what the students are doing.
“We’re using technology to try and make the world a better place.”
Other locations that the students volunteered at were Pinehill Cemetery, Craighead Forest, City Hall, Hispanic Center, NEA Grief Center, Helping Neighbors Food Pantry, and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
