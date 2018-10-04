Sheriff’s association warns parents not to buy “handgun case,” for their kid’s phones

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A sheriff's association in California is warning parents not to buy a certain cell phone case for their kid's phones.
The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association posted the photo Monday on their Facebook page, of a cell phone case that looks a lot like a gun in someone's back pocket.
In the post, they said, “Although a novelty, it will create unwanted scrutiny from law enforcement or whoever uses it.”
“Regular citizens will see it and call 911, and then law enforcement will respond accordingly for a subject with a gun call,” authorities added.
