Sheriff’s association warns parents not to buy “handgun case,” for their kid’s phones

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 4, 2018 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 12:05 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A sheriff's association in California is warning parents not to buy a certain cell phone case for their kid's phones.

The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association posted the photo Monday on their Facebook page, of a cell phone case that looks a lot like a gun in someone's back pocket.

Posted by San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association on Monday, October 1, 2018

In the post, they said, “Although a novelty, it will create unwanted scrutiny from law enforcement or whoever uses it.”

“Regular citizens will see it and call 911, and then law enforcement will respond accordingly for a subject with a gun call,” authorities added.

