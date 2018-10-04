Suspect sentenced in murder case

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Mississippi County woman was recently sentenced for her role in a 2016 murder and robbery of a local man.
According to court records on the Court Connect website, Camiya Leeann Storey was sentenced to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Dennis Moore in Dec. 2016.
In addition to the 240 months in prison on the murder and robbery charges, Storey also received a 240-month suspended sentence on the murder charge.
Police said Moore was found with a gunshot wound in the 1600-block of Harmon Street. He later died at a local hospital.
Authorities also said at the time that witnesses told police that a man and woman tried to rob Moore. Storey was originally arrested on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the case.
A second person, Travis Young, was also arrested on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the case.
The state later filed a motion to dismiss the case against Young with prejudice, saying a witness had positively identified Young from a photographic lineup.
However, the witness later told police that they had identified the wrong person, officials said in 2017.
Also, authorities say Storey had also implicated Young in the murder but changed her statement, saying someone else was involved.
