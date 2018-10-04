Trimming the risk of pesticides in your produce

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Many people want to avoid exposure to pesticides but also watch what they spend.
Consumer Reports found that organic foods are 47% more expensive than non-organic.
According to the Environmental Working Group, some produce is more important to buy organic than others.
Peppers, pears, potatoes are just a few of the “dirty dozen”.
Dietician Erin Gussler says it’s understandable people avoid organic produce due to price.
If you're going to invest in any clean fruits and veggies, however, these are the most important.
“If you look, you can see the little pits where the seeds are. And that's a really good place for a lot of things to get in there. Similar with strawberries are grapes. Grapes are hard to peel in general as well, it takes a lot more effort so it is one that is just worth buying organic.”
Even if it is organic, it's not totally free from pesticides.
It’s important to rinse fruits and veggies to eliminate chemicals and bacteria.
Gussler recommends soaking them in a solution made of water and vinegar, salt or baking soda.
For more information on pesticides in food, click here.
