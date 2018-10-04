VIDEO: Suspected drunk Lyft driver plows into crowd outside bar, 3 injured

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/CNN) - A driver in California was arrested on suspected DUI after plowing into a crowd outside of a night club Wednesday morning.
Two of the three men that person struck are now speaking out.
They're still a little shaken up but glad to be alive.
The incident could have been much worse but thankfully, no one died.
The entire incident was caught on video.
“A car came flying off of San Vicente, (and) couldn’t make the turn,” said Shane Hunter, who was hit by the vehicle. “You could hear the tires screech. We all looked up and just started running.”
Hunter is still uneasy after getting hit by a car right outside Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood.
"I was just thinking, 'Wow, I just hope this isn't the way it ends,' " Hunte said.
Hunter said there was a small crowd outside.
The car was stopped by a pole holding up the bar’s front door awning.
In all, three people were hit.
Gabe Maska was one of them.
He said he was just about to go inside to perform.
"Next thing you know, I'm like on the hood of the car and then that's when it hit the pole," Maska said.
Deputies arrested the driver when they arrived.
They said he was two times over the legal limit.
There was also a Lyft sticker on the car window but there were no passengers at the time.
All three victims were treated for minor injuries.
Copyright 2018 KCAL via CNN. All rights reserved.