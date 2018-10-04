20-year-old southeast MO cold case solved

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A 20-year cold case mystery in southeast Missouri has been solved.
Authorities working the 1998 murders of Sherri and Megan Scherer in Portageville, Missouri have identified their killer.
Heartland News learned exclusively they have a DNA match that proves conclusively this man killed the mother and daughter, along with a 28-year-old woman in South Carolina back in 1990.
It’s a story we’ve been following since March 28, 1998 when Sherri and Megan Scherer were found senselessly shot to death in their own home.
We can tell you this man is dead, and the methods used to track him down are new to law enforcement not just here, but across the country.
We will learn more about this man, and how investigators found him, at a news conference on Friday, October 5 in New Madrid.
Here is a look back at the crimes Heartland investigators have connected to this serial killer over the last 20 years.
"No bringing anybody back. No turning the clock back."
Tony Scherer described the actions that would forever change his life and the life of his son, Steven. It happened March 28, 1998 at their Portageville, Missouri home. Father and son found 38-year-old Sherri and 12-year-old daughter Megan Scherer shot to death. Megan had been sexually assaulted.
"Certainly, you would think that there were similarities,” lead investigator Bud Cooper said about the Scherer murders and a shooting that happened just hours later in Dyer County, Tennessee.
A stranger, first asking for directions, pulled a gun on a woman and her children and tried to force his way into her home.
He fired a single shot that injured her before leaving the scene in a maroon-colored van. Tests showed the same gun was used in both crimes, and now police had a composite sketch of their suspect.
The first major break in the Scherer case came in 2006.
"It was hard to believe but we had the DNA that was an identical match,” said New Madrid County Captain Chris Hensley.
That DNA match put Sherri and Megan’s killer in South Carolina in 1990, where he raped and killed 28-year-old Genevieve Zitricki.
A second DNA match came in the spring of 2017. It linked the Scherer murders to the unsolved rape of a 14-year-old girl in Memphis from 1997.
"It bridged a gap for us,” Cooper explained at the time. “Now we had live victims talking and able to tell us what he said, what he was doing, what he was thinking.”
There are still so many questions yet to be answered. How long has this man been dead? Is it tied to any other crimes? What led investigators to him?
We will get all of these answers on Friday at a news conference set for 10 a.m. at the New Madrid County Courthouse.
