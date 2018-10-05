A-State soccer falls to South Alabama in overtime

If video above doesn’t work, watch highlight here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/10/05/arkansas-state-soccer-falls-south-alabama-overtime/
Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s soccer team dropped its third Sun Belt Conference contest of the season as South Alabama scored seven minutes into overtime to register a 1-0 win over the Red Wolves at the A-State Soccer Park on Thursday afternoon.
A-State (5-5-2, 2-3-0) was called for a foul from just beyond the 18-yard box as time ticked down in the first overtime period and Brenna McPartland put the free kick over the wall in front of the net and past a diving Kelsey Ponder in goal to send the Jaguars (5-7-0, 3-2-0) to a 1-0 victory.
Despite giving up the goal, A-State controlled the pace and possession throughout much of the match and outshot South Alabama 16-14, including a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.
Sarah Sodoma provided the first scoring chance for the Red Wolves during the 24th minute of the first half when she found space on a breakaway and put a shot on target at the USA goal, but goalkeeper Justice Stanford made diving save with her foot. Sodoma led the team with five shots, including two on goal.
In the second half the Red Wolves quickly went on the attack and had chances that each just missed their mark. Hailey Furio took a strike form close range in the 48th minute that ricocheted off the post, while Maggie Ertl followed a minute later with a corner kick that found the foot of Julianna Coates who put a good touch on a ball that sailed high.
Victoria MacIntosh again had a dangerous strike in the 63rd minute that was stopped by Stanford, while Haley Husted put a kick right to the middle of the goal in the 72nd minute that cleared away by the Jaguars.
A-State returns the field Friday, Oct. 12 for a road contest at Troy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
For the latest on the A-State women’s soccer, log onto the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateSoccer and follow them on Twitter @AStateSoccer.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.