ARDOT hosts public meeting to discuss possible highway safety improvements

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A safety concern has been growing in Lawrence County over the last couple of years.
It’s a local highway that has seen an increase in truck traffic and an increase in crashes.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held an informational meeting Thursday night trying to address those concerns.
It’s Highway 25, running through Lawrence County.
And after a safety study was conducted, there is potential for new funding to cover improvements.
The exact safety improvements are still being discussed. They could include widening, slip resistance, among other things.
But the purpose of this meeting was to hear concerns from citizens and take that into consideration while ARDOT develops a set plan to implement.
“We still have a lot of options to consider, so we wanted to come and share information on what we can do, what we may do, we wanted to hear opinions and hear comments of what folks would like to see and might not like to see done," District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said. “This is a little different creature than a typical widening project of any sort.”
Smithee said the highway has been lower on the list of projects because of its lower amount of traffic, and general funding goes to higher traveled roads first.
But, due to the safety study, there is a new potential for safety funds to cover the cost.
ARDOT has set those funds aside and are still working to generate a plan that could begin as soon as the summer of 2019.
