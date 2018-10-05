Arkansas State golf ranked in top 15

If video above doesn’t work, watch it here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/10/05/arkansas-state-golf-ranked-top/
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will be in the national spotlight Tuesday, Arkansas State rugby is a perennial top 10 team. Another squad in scarlet and black is gaining national attention.
Red Wolves golf is ranked number 14 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Mike Hagen’s crew won the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Iowa and finished 2nd in the Lonestar Invitational.
Julien Sale and Zan Luka Stirn have tournament wins under their belt. Coach says one of the keys to success is the short game.
“Yeah, it really has been my approach my whole career actually,” Hagen said. “As you can see today, they’ll have 3 putting drills, 1 wedge drill, and then the rest of the time is their time to fill what they need to work on and improve in different areas of their games obviously. We’re going to approach every week to try to win golf tournaments. You enter golf tournaments to win golf tournaments.”
Arkansas State travels to Texas this weekend for the Maridoe Intercollegiate.
