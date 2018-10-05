ASU Newport localizes Manufacturing Day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Students in Region 8 got the opportunity to meet with local manufacturers Thursday.
ASU Newport hosted an event on their Jonesboro campus for Manufacturing Day, a national event that connects students, educators and industry.
At least 15 manufacturers from Region 8 and over 200 students from 10 different schools came to Thursday’s event.
Vice Chancellor for Economic and Workforce Development Charley Appleby told Region 8 News the goal of the event was to show students an option after graduation.
“We want them to understand the kinds of careers in manufacturing that exist, pay scales that are out there and available, plus the kind of educational pathways they need to consider if they want to pursue the higher level jobs.” said Appleby.
Students who attended the event were able to visit booths from all 15 manufacturers, enjoyed pizza and prizes and were given a chance to tour one of four factories in Jonesboro.
Appleby said this was the first time ASU-Newport has hosted the event, and they were overwhelmed with the turnout.
