Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as reminder to get mammogram

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - There’s still a lingering fear to get screened.
In a typical week, Dr. Amanda Ferrell, the Medical Director of Breast Imaging, performs several hundred mammograms at Baptist Health.
“On average, if you take a thousand patients over the age of 40, we are going to find about five cancers in that group of patients,” Dr. Ferrell told Little Rock television station KARK. “So the odds are good if you come for your mammogram.”
For Gina Ramsey, it was a constant headache that got her to the eye doctor. When results came out negative, she met with her OB-GYN.
She tested positive for breast cancer.
“I would’ve just go to Walgreens and get whatever over the counter again,” Ramsey said. “Yeah, I would’ve never had known. I probably would’ve waited until it was like in an aggressive stage.”
Ramsey encourages women to see a doctor once a year.
“The other thing that people tell me is, ‘Well, I feel good, I don’t have to come get screened. I don’t have no family history.’ 80 percent of the patients we diagnose have no family history,” Dr. Ferrell said.
Dr. Ferrell said people are afraid of the outcome but it is important to check now, before it’s too late.
