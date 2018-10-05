Brookland elementary students help grant Disney World wish

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - Make-a-wish Mid-South is making another wish come true.
With the help of Brookland Elementary, one young man is going to Disney World.
Four-year-old Blake and his siblings would watch Mickey Mouse for hours, if you let them, and next week, they’re going to Florida to meet the mouse, himself.
Elementary students helped raise money and organize the wish.
Blake took part in a fun scavenger hunt with picture clues.
The hunt led Blake to the gym where he put together puzzle pieces that formed a picture of Mickey Mouse.
Blake’s mother, Amanda Rea, says the students then told him his wish was granted.
“We kind of pushed everything back a little bit because my kids are so young. We're going to meet up with everyone. All the Disney characters.”
Make-A-Wish Mid-South grants wishes for more than 275 children locally.
