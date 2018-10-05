Doctor determines Sherra Wright was mentally stable at time of Lorenzen Wright’s murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The two people accused of killing former University of Memphis and Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright appeared back in court Friday.
The last time Sherra Wright was in court, her new defense lawyer asked for a mental evaluation.
The judge read the results of the evaluation Friday. He said a doctor was able to determine that Sherra was mentally stable at the time of the murder.
Turner’s attorney said Turner has exhausted his money on the investigation and has asked for assistance.
The two will once again appear in court on November 29. The judge said he hopes to conclude the case by the end of 2019.
A lot has happened since Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Turner were arrested almost a year ago for the death of Lorenzen Wright, and the case has not even gone to trial.
This summer, Wright's bond was increased to $20 million after a judge found out about her behavior in jail, which he called disturbing.
She's accused of making derogatory comments to jail staff, passing food to other inmates, taking of all her clothes in her jail cell, and clogging the toilet and declaring she was going swimming.
Her defense team said those revelations made them question her mental health.
Her defense team then left the case, citing a deterioration of their relationship with Wright.
In August, her new defense lawyer requested a mental evaluation.
Lorenzen Wright was found shot to death in July 2010.
Just last month, Wright wrote a letter to the Los Angeles Times, saying her and Lorenzen's story was a love story--not the horror story that's being depicted.
She also asked people to help raise money for her bond.
