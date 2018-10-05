Experts recommend “End of Life Planning” now

NATIONAL (NBC/KAIT) - Experts said no matter the age, now is the time to start end of life planning.
Only a third of adults in the U.S. have paperwork in place in the event they can't care for themselves.
According to Karin Ricker, hospice clinical manager, it's important that bills, passwords, pay schedule, house and car titles are included in an early conversation.
"So many people end up dying in the intensive care unit hooked up to ventilators, hooked up to tubes and IVs. If you had asked them five or ten years ago that's not what they wanted," said Ricker.
Two years ago, 79-year old Lila Day lost her husband of nearly 60 years after he went in for an operation on his foot. She said he died before she had the chance to talk to him about what he wanted after death.
So now, Lila is not only talking about it, she's planning for what happens if she can't speak for herself.
"I didn't want my kids to have to figure it out like I did. I wanted to make it easy on them. I have it all documented. She knows where all my papers and everything," said Lila Day.
Her decision to be thorough and clear influenced her granddaughter's own thoughts on preparation.
“Who’s going to take care of my girls, who’s going to take care of me. I have to have that plan too,” said Nikea Brady, Day’s granddaughter.
For more information visit www.Caringinfo.Org
