Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

SCARBOROUGH, ME (KAIT/NBC News) - A fun, but bittersweet day in the Foxhole.
The guys started off with the “Friday Song.”
They then serenaded meteorologist Justin Logan with the song “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” by bluegrass legend Bill Monroe.
This was Justin’s last day with Region 8 News.
He’s moving closer to home to work at a television station in Louisville, Kentucky.
Tiffany, Bryan, and the crew also talked about a Maine lobsterman’s rare catch.
The calico lobster was snagged off the coast of Scarborough.
“Friendly Krueger” now resides in a tank at the Scarborough Fish and Lobster Company.
The name is a reference to the horror movie character Freddy Krueger from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series, due to the lobster’s Halloween-like calico coloration.
Calico lobsters are very rare, occurring about once in every 30 million lobsters.
The owners aren’t sure if they will sell the lobster or donate it to the University of New England.
