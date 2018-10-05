JPD sends out notification on sex offender

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is notifying the community about a Level 4 sex offender living in Jonesboro.
According to a notice sent out Friday, the department provided the community notification on Michael Lewis Butler, who lives in the 1600 block of Arrowhead Farm Road in Jonesboro.
“Level Four status is reserved for offenders who are deemed sexually violent predators,” the notice said.
The notice provides information about Butler.
“Documentation shows this offender was convicted of two separate sex offenses and requires lifetime registration. The first offense was sexual assault second degree in March 2003. This offense involved the offender having forced sexual contact with a 19-year old female he just met,” the notice says. “The second offense was sexual assault second degree in June 2018. This offense involved in the offender having sexual contact with a 9-year-old female.”
Butler appeared before Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt Oct. 1 on the sexual assault case involving the nine-year-old child, according to the Arkansas CourtConnect website.
Butler was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault in the case. However, the second charge was dismissed and the first charge was amended to criminal attempt to commit second-degree sexual assault, CourtConnect noted.
Butler was given a 10-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay court costs and fines in the case, records noted.
In sending out the notice Friday, Jonesboro police said Butler “was not wanted by police at this time” but that they wanted to notify the public about him.
Also, police note that any sort of attempt to seek revenge or to hurt Butler will be dealt with swiftly.
“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to share this information with the public,” the notice says. “If notification ends, the only person who wins is the offender, since they derive power through secrecy.”
