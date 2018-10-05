Justice Hansen a top 30 candidate for Unitas Award

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State senior quarterback Justice Hansen has been named a top 30 candidate for the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the organization announced Friday.
The honor is given annually to the nation's top college quarterback, and candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class. Criteria to be considered for the award include character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities and athletic accomplishments.
Hansen ranks 14th in the nation with 23.6 completions per game, while also ranking 17th in both total offense (303.6) and passing yards (1,329). He also ranks 20th in the nation with 11 passing touchdowns on the year and is 28th in the nation with 265.8 passing yards per game.
The Edmund, Okla., native also recently moved past Cleo Lemon to become the school’s second all-time leader in career passing yards, while also becoming just the second player in school history to accumulate 600 or more completions in a career.
The list of candidates for the award was cut to 30 from its original watch list of 49 in the preseason. It will be narrowed to 15 eligible candidates in the coming weeks.
The winner of the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be honored Dec. 7 at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel & The Grand.
A-State will host Appalachian State in front of a nationally televised on audience on ESPN2. Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at the First National Bank Arena lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.
