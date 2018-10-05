Killer linked to murders in Missouri, and South Carolina from Paragould

March 28, 1998, near Dyersburg, TN - Approximately two and one-half hours later, an attempted home invasion and shooting was reported. A man in a van stopped, asked for directions, and attempted to force himself into the residence of a 25-year-old female and her children. The man produced a handgun and fired a shot during a struggle with the female. A bullet struck her in the arm after she had retreated to her residence. Ballistics connected the Dyer County incident to the Scherer murders. The female provided a description of the suspect and assisted with a composite drawing.