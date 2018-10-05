Mempho Music Festival returns for 2nd year with star-studded lineup

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mempho Music Festival returns this weekend with a stacked show at Shelby Farms Park.
The park will be turned into a concert venue, drawing in thousands of people for a second year.
Grammy Award-winning artist Beck, singer Janelle Monae and hip-hop stars Post Malone and Nas are headlining this year’s festival. Other artists like Juicy J, Project Pat and Phoenix are also on the bill. Click here to see the full lineup.
It's the second year Shelby Farms has hosted the two-day music festival. Organizers said it's a celebration of music history and heritage in a natural setting.
Instead of traditional tickets, all passes to the festival are in the form of a wristband.
Complimentary parking is included with your ticket purchase. You'll need to park in the parking lot indicated on your ticket.
Prohibited items include: Drugs, weapons, outside food, non-service animals, selfie sticks, fireworks and drones.
This year, festival goers have the option to camp overnight. Camping check-in starts at 3 p.m. Friday.
The only festival entrance is Walnut Grove Road and Farm Road. Shuttles will provide trips between the parking lot and Mempho Music Festival.
Farm Road will be closed at the intersection of Mullins Station Road.
Expect heightened security at the park this weekend.
There are still tickets remaining. Click here to purchase.
