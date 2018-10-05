Mid-Continent hopes to see tariff exclusion process through

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Company officials say the Mid-Continent Nail and Steel is still trying to hang on and they hope to see this tariff exclusion process through.
In an email they describe the process as "far to slow" and admit the nail factory's deteriorating sales and workforce may force them to shut down before they even get a response from the U.S. Commerce Department.
Since the steel tariff took effect June 1 roughly 200 employees have been laid off at the nail factory and orders are down more than 70 percent compared to last September.
However Mid-Continent staff say they’re seeing encouraging signs from the administration and believe state officials who have visited the nail factory are helping to move the exclusion through.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.