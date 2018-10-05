Newport Walmart remodels store, adds pickup tower

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - The Walmart in Newport now has another way to help customers do their shopping, with company officials saying the new technology will provide customers a way to get online orders quicker and save money.
According to a media release, the Walmart has a pickup tower at its store on Highway 367 North in Newport. The towers have been placed in over 200 Walmart stores in the past year, with nearly 700 total expected around the country by the end of the year.
Officials say the tower uses technology, similar to a vending machine for customers to use.
“It may sound like a high-tech dream, but these machines, known as Pickup Towers, became a reality in nearly 200 Walmart stores over the past year,” the release noted.
Company officials note the response to the machines has been positive, with nearly a half million orders processed since the company began the service.
Also, Walmart remodeled the front part of the store and hosted a launch party Thursday for customers to see the technology.
