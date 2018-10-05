Oct. 5: State police investigating early morning officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Here’s a quick look at what’s making headlines in Region 8.
Trending this morning:
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting involving two Pemiscot County sheriff’s deputies.
It took 20 years, but investigators say they have identified the man who shot and killed a Southeast Missouri mother and daughter at their home.
It seems there is an app for everything these days. Now there’s one that will allow you to record traffic stops when you get pulled over.
Reported bullying and “unsportsmanlike behavior” led several players on one Region 8 high school football team to turn in their jerseys. Now, the season has been canceled.
There’s a reason why they call them the “terrible twos.” One couple had saved their money for years, but a decision by their young son shredded their dreams.
Today’s forecast:
A large upper level high pressure ridge will prevail over the southeast United States into this weekend, bringing well above normal temperatures and limited rain chances to the Mid-South. The upper level ridge will lift to the mid-Atlantic coast by early next week.
Deep southerly flow will develop across the Mid-South with continued warm temperatures.
Rain chances will increase slightly toward the middle of next week, mainly west of the Mississippi River.
