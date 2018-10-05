Residents concerned over tax questions in Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) - In a Town Hall meeting held Tuesday night in Cherokee Village, some residents voiced their concerns over the Suburban Improvement District Fees.
Cherokee Village resident Bill Matselboda said the tax increase could have potential issues for residents.
“The roads are the number one issue here.” Matselboda said. “The city doesn’t have an idea of how to raise money to bring to the city.”
Cherokee Village Mayor Russ Stokes said they’re trying to find some common ground for the residents so they can help ease the concerns.
“There are multiple Suburban Improvement District Fees throughout the state of Arkansas.” Stokes said. “There aren’t many SID’s similar to the one in Cherokee Village.”
Stokes said these SIDS’s are set up to protect homeowners in those areas.
He also talked about why these SID’s are important.
“These older homes that were built prior to the 70’s,“ Stokes said. “The homes had shortcuts that can and will create problems when homeowners start rebuilding. It’s created problems for the city and created problems for the residents.”
The mayor said without the cuts, the city, in worse-case scenario, would then need to look at cuts.
“The major expense in any kind of operation is personnel,” Stokes said. “For example, this would include potentially closing fire stations and lose fire fighters. This wouldn’t be a good matter.”
Cherokee Village resident Paul Huensch said he enjoyed the Town Hall Meeting and hearing about the city.
“I appreciate each and every council member,” Huensch said. “The council members were getting up and sharing their levels of expertise. They were honest about problems and had solutions.”
Despite some of the concerns of the residents these tax increases will go toward the amenities of the community.
The residents will expect to see the tax increase in the upcoming year.
