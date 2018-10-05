A rift at Facebook after exec attends Kavanaugh hearing

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Seated second row, second from left, Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president for global public policy. Kaplan is a friend of Kavanaugh’s and showed up at the hearing last week. The move prompted concern from some Facebook employees, who took the action as the company endorsing Kavanaugh. The internal tension at Facebook was so high that Kaplan sent a note to staff last Friday apologizing. CEO Mark Zuckeberg also held a staff meeting that same day, explaining Kaplan didn’t break company rules. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) (Win McNamee)