Shelby County sees spike in deadly crashes caused by distracted driving

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Distracted driving is an epidemic, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The THP Memphis District said it is seeing an uptick in fatal wrecks in the area, with the majority in Shelby County.
“A car is just as dangerous as a gun,” said THP Captain Jimmie Johnson.
THP’s Memphis District said distracted driving, like driving while looking at your cell phone, has been a big reason behind 160 fatal wrecks in the 10-county district.
Of those 160 fatal wrecks, 124 have been in Shelby County, with most within the Memphis city limits.
Troopers said every 52 hours in 2018, someone in Shelby County has died in a car wreck.
“These numbers are proof that when you’re distracted while driving you instances of having a serious injury or fatal crash is increased,” Capt. Johnson said.
Shelby County has seen 33 more fatal crashes to date compared to last year.
Capt. Johnson said troopers from across the state have come to the district to help, and the work he is trying to do with these extra resources is proactive work.
“I made the decision last week that we are going to have a seat belt task force and distracted driving task force to focus on Shelby County and curb these numbers by the end of the year,” Capt. Johnson said.
Those task forces are sending extra patrols are out on the roads, trying to stop those distracted drivers.
“Every two-and-a-half days we’re having someone die in a traffic crash and that’s way too much,” Capt. Johnson said.
