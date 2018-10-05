Special needs student joins homecoming court

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT)- A special needs student was selected to represent her grade on the homecoming court at Newport High School Friday.
Seventh grader Shaniya Billingsley was surrounded by her friends, family, student body, school faculty and staff.
Newport High School principal Terri Kane says homecoming is always a special time of the year for the school.
“Our community has really stepped up to support us,” Kane said. “We are very pleased with our representation this year. One of our seventh grade maids, Shaniya Billingsley, was selected by her class and it’s really exciting for her and her family.”
Newport is playing Harrisburg Friday night for its Homecoming game.
