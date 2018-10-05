State police investigating officer-involved shooting

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving two Pemiscot County sheriff’s deputies.
The shooting occurred at 1:45 a.m. Friday, according to an email from Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.
“Both deputies are okay,” Greenwell said. But, he said the suspect was dead.
The deputies have been placed on administrative leave, according to policy.
Sheriff Greenwell has requested the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate the situation.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update as details become available.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.