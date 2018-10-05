Survey: Arkansas districts improving school security

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A survey conducted by an Arkansas commission has found that the state's school districts are working to improve safety for students and staff.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas School Safety Commission recently released a survey that shows districts are upgrading physical security of buildings, emergency procedures, mental health support and communication with law enforcement agencies.
The changes align with the commission's preliminary report in July that recommended similar measures, such as increasing armed officers. The survey found that almost 15 percent of the 135 districts that responded are using armed security officers on campus.
The survey data will be included in the commission's final recommendations that are due to Gov. Asa Hutchinson Nov. 30.
Hutchinson formed the commission in March following the Florida school shooting that killed 17.
