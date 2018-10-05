Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

Biere, SWITZERLAND (KAIT/NBC News ) - Scientists overseas are using cows to fight global warming.
A single cow produces the equivalent of about three tons of carbon dioxide per year through burping and passing gas, according to the Swiss agriculture firm Agolin.
The company says its specialist feed can reduce the impact of carbon dioxide by ten percent.
The United Nations says livestock farming alone is responsible for up to 18% of the greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.
