High school apologizes after a homecoming float goes too far, alludes to death of rival football star
Valley View Homecoming Float (Source: Snapchat)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 5, 2018 at 8:22 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 9:41 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A float display for the upcoming Valley View homecoming game, went viral overnight after a picture of the float was spread across social media.

In the picture, the float was a grave with a headstone that read, "RIP Allen."

The float was referring to Allen Watson, who is a star football player for the Wynne Yellowjackets.

The grandmother of Watson posted the picture on Facebook, condemning the actions.

Valley View School for their homecoming they paraded my grandson name Allen and # 13 on a tombstone With R I P on it. ...

Posted by Gwen Mcnutt on Thursday, October 4, 2018

Region 8 News highlighted the mother back in 2015, after she wrote a book about losing four sons.

The Valley View School District, also posted on social media Friday morning an apology to Watson, his family, and the Wynne football team.

Valley View School District would like to publicly apologize to Allen Watson, his family, and the Wynne School District...

Posted by Valley View School District on Friday, October 5, 2018

The game tonight between the Blazers and Yellowjackets is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Valley View High School.

