High school apologizes after a homecoming float goes too far, alludes to death of rival football star

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A float display for the upcoming Valley View homecoming game, went viral overnight after a picture of the float was spread across social media.
In the picture, the float was a grave with a headstone that read, "RIP Allen."
The float was referring to Allen Watson, who is a star football player for the Wynne Yellowjackets.
The grandmother of Watson posted the picture on Facebook, condemning the actions.
The Valley View School District, also posted on social media Friday morning an apology to Watson, his family, and the Wynne football team.
The game tonight between the Blazers and Yellowjackets is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Valley View High School.
