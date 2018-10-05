Watch Football Friday Night (10/5)

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues with more conference play around Arkansas. East Poinsett County travels to Marked Tree in our Game of the Week.
FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 Sports app.
Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 5TH
East Poinsett County at Marked Tree (Game of the Week)
Pine Bluff at Jonesboro
Wynne at Valley View
Paragould at Nettleton
Brookland at Westside
Piggott at Walnut Ridge
Blytheville at GCT
Harrisburg at Newport
Highland at Rivercrest
Osceola at Manila
Marion at Searcy
You can follow Chris and Matthew on twitter for updates all night long.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.