'We're trying': Thibodeau offers update on Butler situation

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau says that the Timberwolves are still "trying to get something done" with regards to Jimmy Butler's future.
Thibodeau briefly addressed the situation Friday with reporters in Minneapolis, saying that talks are "ongoing." But Thibodeau offered no other details, nor did he offer a timetable by when either Butler will be back with the team or traded elsewhere.
Friday was Day 18 of the Butler saga, starting from when the four-time All-Star swingman told Thibodeau of his desire to play elsewhere. Butler has not practiced with the Timberwolves during training camp, and Friday night's Wolves preseason game against Oklahoma City will be the third exhibition that he's missed.
