'We're trying': Thibodeau offers update on Butler situation
FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first round playoff series in Minneapolis. With Butler's trade demand swirling like a dark cloud around coach Tom Thibodeau, newly minted super-max player Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves arrive for training camp. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) (Jim Mone)
By TIM REYNOLDS | October 5, 2018 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 2:51 PM

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau says that the Timberwolves are still "trying to get something done" with regards to Jimmy Butler's future.

Thibodeau briefly addressed the situation Friday with reporters in Minneapolis, saying that talks are "ongoing." But Thibodeau offered no other details, nor did he offer a timetable by when either Butler will be back with the team or traded elsewhere.

Friday was Day 18 of the Butler saga, starting from when the four-time All-Star swingman told Thibodeau of his desire to play elsewhere. Butler has not practiced with the Timberwolves during training camp, and Friday night's Wolves preseason game against Oklahoma City will be the third exhibition that he's missed.

