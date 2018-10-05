White County man faces new charges after new rape, kidnapping victim comes forward

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - A man is facing several new charges for allegedly kidnapping four women, forcing them to take drugs, and raping them.
Searcy Police Lieutenant Steve Hernandez reports that Tyrone Harris of Searcy has been at the White County Correctional Facility since August 4.
According to Hernandez, Harris is facing additional charges after a fourth victim came forward on October 3.
In a probable cause affidavit, one victim claims that Harris forced a small rock type substance called “Molly” in her month, drugging her.
The affidavit then goes in detail about how Harris allegedly choked, raped, and held her against her will.
Searcy police interviewed a witness and many of the details matched the victim’s story, according to authorities.
The witness also indicated in the affidavit that Harris kept the girls "high" so they would not fight.
Three other people have already been arrested in this case.
Harris is set to appear before a judge Oct. 5 to be presented with the new charges included rape, kidnapping, introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threatening, and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.