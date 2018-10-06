ASP: One dead, one injured in vehicle/train crash

ASP: One dead, one injured in vehicle/train crash
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 6, 2018 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 9:53 AM

VANNDALE, AR (KAIT) - A Tennessee woman was killed while another person was injured Friday in a vehicle/train collision in Cross County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Carole M. Perry of Memphis was traveling east in a 2016 Subaru Forester on County Road 358 near Vanndale around 2:15 p.m. Oct. 5 when the crash happened.

According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Perry had attempted to cross a nearby railroad crossing and the vehicle failed to yield to a train going south.

A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to a Memphis hospital.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP noted.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.