ASP: One dead, one injured in vehicle/train crash

VANNDALE, AR (KAIT) - A Tennessee woman was killed while another person was injured Friday in a vehicle/train collision in Cross County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Carole M. Perry of Memphis was traveling east in a 2016 Subaru Forester on County Road 358 near Vanndale around 2:15 p.m. Oct. 5 when the crash happened.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Perry had attempted to cross a nearby railroad crossing and the vehicle failed to yield to a train going south.
A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to a Memphis hospital.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP noted.
