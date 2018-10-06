Blessed Sacrament hosts 38th fall festival

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Food, music and fun was the order of the day Saturday at the Blessed Sacrament Church’s Fall Festival.
The festival helps to raise funds for Blessed Sacrament’s missions, like helping pregnant mothers get clothes and bedding for their children, as well as their Hispanic ministry.
But, Judy Pfriemer says that the event does more for the ways of giving than just giving money.
“You try to show people at a young age that you give back, you just don’t take," Pfriemer said. "And I think that by participating here, hopefully our parents are teaching that to our next generation, so that they feel like they’re a part of the community, part of the parish, and part of a solution.”
This year marks Blessed Sacrament’s 38th annual fall festival.
