Man arrested in computer child porn case

WYNNE, AR (KAIT) - A Cross County man is facing a computer child pornography charge after authorities say obscene photos were sent to a child’s Facebook account.
According to a Facebook post from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Charlie Ray Partain Sr. of Wynne was arrested Oct. 5 on suspicion of computer child pornography.
Authorities say investigators heard from the child and the child’s parents about the situation. From there, deputies developed Partain as a suspect, police said.
“The Detective began conversing with him via Facebook. After explicit messages and more photos were obtained, the suspect wanted to meet the minor,” the post noted. “Contact was made at an undisclosed location and with the assistance of deputies, 1st Judicial Drug Task Force and Wynne Police Department, Charlie Partain Sr. was arrested.”
A $50,000 cash bond was set for Partain in the case, police said.
Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith said investigators played a key role in making the arrest and developing the case.
“I would like to commend the swift action taken by Sgt. Nichols and all that were involved. I would like to remind parents of the dangers associated with social media and to be involved with their children’s social media activity. If not for the concerned family members, this subject could have continued to prey on the youth of our community,” Smith said.
