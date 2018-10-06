Rally held to build support for deaf Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A group on Friday hosted an event at the state Capitol to discuss issues dealing with deaf Arkansans as well as looking for ways to improve the quality of life for people.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Deaf Grassroots Movement hosted the National Deaf Rally to discuss issues including the Americans with Disabilities Act, job training and rallying support for a bill in the 2019 legislative session to help with the issue.
Speakers also spoke at the event, with supporters saying they hope the event will help better communications and understanding of the issue.
