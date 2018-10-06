Report: JPD investigating shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - According to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, officers are investigating the report of a shooting at Gladiolus Drive and Harrisburg Road Saturday.
Details are scarce but officers are headed to the scene to investigate.
Authorities believe the suspect may be armed with police searching the area.
Authorities received a call about the shooting around 10:10 a.m. Saturday.
Region 8 News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.