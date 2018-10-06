Woman admits to stabbing man to death

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman stabbed a man to death after a domestic argument, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened Friday after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Valley Oak Drive and Twisting Ridge Cove in the Ragan Farms neighborhood.
Wesley Johnson, 56, was stabbed to death by Decrease Beverly, 49. Beverly, who admitted to stabbing Johnson, was taken into custody in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and she is awaiting extradition.
“He (Johnson) don’t bother nobody. He just water his grass, mow his yard, walk to the mailbox, holler at you and that’s it,” neighbor Patricia Pendleton said.
Johnson’s daughter, who didn’t want to speak on camera, said she was the one who found her father’s body.
Not much is known about Johnson and Beverly’s relationship. Johnson lived alone until about a month ago when neighbors said they started seeing a woman they didn’t recognize at Johnson’s house.
“He was suppose to be introducing her to me but I never got a chance to do that,” Pendleton said. “It was just weird for the last 30 days since his new friend moved in.”
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.