A-State continues preparing for Appalachian State with Saturday morning practice

Defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham had a monster game against Georgia Southern, he’s prepared for a tough Appalachian State offense. "I feel like they do a whole lot of stretch, and I feel like they run the ball very well. They run and pass the ball very good, so I feel like as a defense we just gotta run and make sure we stop it and just do our best. I just feel like my pass rush has just improved so much from what it was last year."