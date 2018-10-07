A-State continues preparing for Appalachian State with Saturday morning practice

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is usually in action on Saturdays, but we’re still 3 days away from gameday. A Tuesday Sun Belt tilt means a practice today.
A-State worked out at 9:30 this morning at Centennial Bank Stadium. The scarlet and black had a two hour session. Interesting streak on the line Tuesday.
The Red Wolves have won 8 straight midweek matchups, the last loss came in 2014. Playing the reigning conference champs on national TV is always a plus.
“It’s huge, not just for ourselves but this program in general,” said quarterback Justice Hansen. “Coach Anderson mentions it all the time, anytime we can get in front of a national audience, it’s just great for the brand. It’s been good. Last week we didn’t play anywhere to the level we needed to, and I think we understand that. So we’ve had a couple extra days to correct some things.”
Defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham had a monster game against Georgia Southern, he’s prepared for a tough Appalachian State offense. "I feel like they do a whole lot of stretch, and I feel like they run the ball very well. They run and pass the ball very good, so I feel like as a defense we just gotta run and make sure we stop it and just do our best. I just feel like my pass rush has just improved so much from what it was last year."
Arkansas State faces Appalachian State Tuesday night at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN2.
