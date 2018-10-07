Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Mississippi River bridge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Local authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday, Oct. 7.
According to Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner David Taylor, the coroner’s office is assisting with an investigation of an incident that first started in Missouri.
Taylor said the shooting then took place on the Illinois side of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Afterwards, it led authorities to the Missouri side again.
Illinois State Police Zone 7 is also assisting in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
