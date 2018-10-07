Event draws high school students to A-State campus

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University campus was filled Saturday with potential Red Wolves learning more about the university and the opportunities for their future.
High school students who were interested in learning about what it is like to be a Red Wolf had the opportunity to come and tour the campus.
Pack Preview, a campus-wide undergraduate recruiting event, had the largest number of pre-registrants in A-State history, with over 1,300 registered for the event.
Students had the opportunity to attend academic sessions that correlated with their interests, visit a Red Wolf Review Information Fair and hear from A-State leaders including Miss Arkansas State University Cori Keller.
"Today, I told why I love being a Red Wolf," said Keller. "Which is all about the people here at Arkansas State University and so I'm so glad that I got to share my passion of not only why I wanted to be Miss A-State and why I wanted to be a Red Wolf, but hopefully, I'll encourage them to do the same."
Sydney Hickerson, a recruitment adviser for A-State, said the event gives students the opportunity to see just how busy and amazing the campus is.
“Basically, this event is just a big preview day where you get to tour campus, you get to meet other students, meet professors, meet advisers,” said Hickerson. “It really gives you a good look as to what goes on at Arkansas State.”
