Lyon falls to Wayland Baptist in four overtime thriller

If video doesn’t work, watch highlight here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/10/07/lyon-falls-wayland-baptist-four-overtime-thriller/
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
Going into Saturday's football game between Lyon College and Wayland Baptist, fans knew that it would be a close one as the two teams played to a last-second field goal a season ago and were picked to finish in a tie for fifth in the Sooner Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll before the start of this season. The game lived up to the bill as 60 minutes were not enough to decide winner between Lyon College and Wayland Baptist. The two teams played four overtimes before the Pioneers eventually came out victorious, 49-43, over the Scots.
Lyon dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the SAC after the tough loss, while Wayland Baptist improved to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the SAC.
Wayland Baptist took advantage of an early miscue by the Scots as the Pioneers intercepted a pass that bounced off a Lyon College receiver. After a pair of rushes by De'Sean Johnson, Brook Quinones hit Noah Lujan for an 8-yard completion that put the Pioneers in the red zone. Johnson found the end zone on the next play with a 20-yard run to give WBU a 7-0 lead.
A pair of big plays highlighted the Scots' ensuing drive after the Wayland touchdown. The first big play came on a designed run by Spencer Childress where he picked up 38 yards on the ground. Later in the drive, Emetrious Scott picked up 20 yards of his own on a wide receiver sweep to put the Scots just outside the red zone. The Scots worked the ball down to the Wayland Baptist 10-yard line, but had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Ignacio Gomez.
The Scots appeared as if they were gaining some momentum midway through the second quarter, but a pass interference call negated a Lyon College interception as WBU maintained possession. Jacoby Hunt took a carry for 47 yards on the next play for a score and extended the Pioneers' lead to 14-3. Johnson added another touchdown later in the quarter on a 16-yard run to give Wayland a 21-3 advantage.
Lyon forced WBU into a three-and-out on the Pioneers' opening possession of the second half and began to work its way back into the game. A pair of short passes from Childress to Scott sandwiched an 8-yard run by Joe Mahe before Childress found Jarris Hoyle-Anderson for a 15-yard pass down the sideline. With the ball inside the WBU 10-yard line after a pair of rushes by Made, Childress found Hoyle-Anderson in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown to cut the Pioneers' lead to 21-10 with 9:37 left in the third quarter.
After another punt by Wayland to start the fourth quarter, the Scots produced another scoring drive to pull back within a score of the Pioneers. Mahe found a hold in the WBU defense and picked up 23 yards on a carry that brought the Scots into Pioneers' territory. A pass interference by Wayland brought the Scots to the WBU 8-yard line before three-straight carries by Mahe capped the drive, with the final tote coming from two yards out to pull the Scots within five at 21-16.
The Lyon College defense once again made a big stand as the Pioneers turned the ball over on downs on their next drive. Childress opened up the drive with a screen pass to Mahe for 14 yards before Childress picked up another nine yards on the ground with his legs. Titus Nelson got the call on the next play and rushed for two yards that brought the Scots within a foot of a first down. With just under eight minutes to play and a fourth down decision, the Scots sent out the punt team. Wayland was forced to call a timeout as the Pioneers lined up with just 10 men on the field. The timeout costed WBU as Childress was able to plow ahead for three yards on a quarterback sneak. As the drive continued, Childress found Jacquez Parker for a 35-yard reception that put the Scots at the Wayland 3-yard line. The Scots ended the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Childress to Josh Able. Lyon extended its lead to 24-21 as Childress connected with Jeremiah Bigham for the two-point conversion.
Wayland Baptist quickly regained the lead on the ensuing kickoff as Daniel Hurn returned the kick 87 yards for a touchdown.
The Scots would not break after the Wayland Baptist touchdown as Lyon got a big return of its own by Parker. Parker returned the kick 49 yards down to the WBU 29-yard line. Lyon wasted little time finding the end zone as Childress found Shaka Robinson for a 27-yard touchdown following a 2-yard run by Nelson to put the Scots back on top 31-28.
WBU drove the ball down the field in the final 2:30 of regulation and tied the game up on a 24-yard field goal by Edgar Baeza to send the game into overtime.
The Scots and Pioneers traded field goals to open up the first two overtimes before the Scots got their shot first in the third overtime. The Scots kept a balanced offense on the drive, switching between passing and running the ball before Childress kept the ball on a 5-yard scamper down to the WBU 1-yard line. Nelson gave the Scots a 43-37 lead on the next play as he rumbled into the end zone.
The Pioneers used two plays on their next possession to tie the game as Johnson had a pair of big gains on the ground of 11 and 14-yards, with the final tote resulting in the game-tying score. Hunt did all of the work for WBU in its ensuing possession to open up the fourth overtime as he rushed the ball three-straight times, before finding the end zone on an 18-yard carry to give the Pioneers a 49-43 lead.
Lyon needed a touchdown to tie the game and force a fifth overtime, but the WBU defense held first and earned the win in the four-overtime thriller.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.