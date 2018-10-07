Lyon falls to Wayland Baptist in four overtime thriller

The Lyon College defense once again made a big stand as the Pioneers turned the ball over on downs on their next drive. Childress opened up the drive with a screen pass to Mahe for 14 yards before Childress picked up another nine yards on the ground with his legs. Titus Nelson got the call on the next play and rushed for two yards that brought the Scots within a foot of a first down. With just under eight minutes to play and a fourth down decision, the Scots sent out the punt team. Wayland was forced to call a timeout as the Pioneers lined up with just 10 men on the field. The timeout costed WBU as Childress was able to plow ahead for three yards on a quarterback sneak. As the drive continued, Childress found Jacquez Parker for a 35-yard reception that put the Scots at the Wayland 3-yard line. The Scots ended the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Childress to Josh Able. Lyon extended its lead to 24-21 as Childress connected with Jeremiah Bigham for the two-point conversion.