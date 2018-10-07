6 Ouachita Baptist edges #19 Harding 7-3 in GAC clash

The Tigers' only scoring drive of the game came early in the fourth quarter. Ouachita drove 85 yards on 11 plays. Brockton Brown ran 26 yards on the first play of the drive, and the Tigers converted two key third downs. Kris Oliver rushed for 3 yards on 3rd-and-2 at the HU 41, and Drew Harris completed a back shoulder pass along the Tiger sideline to La'Darious McElroy on 3rd-and-15. The play went for 24 yards, and Shun'cee Thomas scored from 19 yards out on the next play.