Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/5)

The seventh week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees here.
East Poinsett County (Rayshon Gates TD)
Nominee number 1 is from our Game of the Week. Rayshon Gates gives EPC the lead with this touchdown run, Warriors beat Marked Tree 20 - 12 to move to 5 and 1.
Blytheville (Jaheim Carter & Jermel Woods combine on option for TD)
Our second nominee is Blytheville. Jaheim Carter pitches to Jermel Woods, he’ll scoot 40 yards for the score, Chickasaws beat GCT 42-13 to move to 3-0 in the 5A East.
Newport (Tharon Davis 80 yd TD)
Our final nominee is Newport. Tharon Davis takes one 80 yards to the house, he rushed for 202 tonight, Greyhounds beat Harrisburg 63 - 28, they stay perfect in 3A-3.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
App users vote here: https://surveyhero.com/c/52f2a4e3
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.
