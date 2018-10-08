Business owner catches, holds suspected burglar at gunpoint

MIDWAY, AR (KAIT) - A man suspected of breaking into an antique mall came to face to face with the owner and a gun.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Theodore Mattson, 45, of Thornfield, MO, on suspicion of commercial burglary after they say he broke into The Old School House Antique Mall in Midway.
According to Sheriff John Montgomery, Mattson broke into the business around 4 a.m. Sunday by kicking in the door.
The owner met Mattson coming out of the business and held him at gunpoint until deputies could arrive.
According to the sheriff, at one point Mattson shoved the store owner in the chest in an attempt to get away.
“The owner then fired a round into the ground,” Montgomery stated. “Mattson offered no further resistance after that.”
In addition to the burglary charge, Mattson is accused of misdemeanor assault in the third degree.
He is being held on a $15,000 bond awaiting a circuit court appearance.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.