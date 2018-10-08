Gearhead Outfitters holds endurance race for camaraderie

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT)-Over 120 people took the opportunity to improve their fitness in the Gearhead Endurance Challenge at Craighead Forest Park Sunday morning.
The event that sends runners on a 2.5-mile course, and has laps that start every 30 minutes.
Amanda Herget and her husband own Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro and said that her husband wanted to create a race that would bring runners together.
“He was really tired of just the competitive race where you come and you run as fast as you can and you may be all alone out on the course,” Herget said. “So he wanted to come up with something with more camaraderie, get everybody to run together and pace together.”
The race this year had over 120 participants.
Prizes were handed out after every lap.
And participants were given a chance to test run some new running shoes.
Gearhead also organized a sunrise church service before the event to help participants worship before running.
