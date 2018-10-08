Hong Kong journalist group protests FT editor's visa denial

Representatives from major media associations displays the letter before hand in to express their concerns to Hong Kong's government has refused renew the work visa of a foreign journalist outside government headquarter in Hong Kong Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Hong Kong government has refused to renew the work visa of Victor Mallet, a senior editor of the Financial Times, in what human rights activists say is the latest sign of a deteriorating human rights situation in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)