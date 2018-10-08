It’s official: Texas Roadhouse coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Months after we reported Texas Roadhouse would open a restaurant in Jonesboro, Haag Brown Commercial confirmed the popular chain is coming to town.
In a news release Monday, Haag Brown stated the restaurant will be located on the last remaining outparcel of the Caraland Development on Caraway Road.
The lot is located between Kroger Marketplace and Tommy’s Express Car Wash, which is currently under construction.
“Caraway Road has re-emerged as a viable location for new tenants entering the market,” said Joshua Brown, a Haag Brown Commercial principal, “To my knowledge, this will be the first ground-up restaurant development that has happened along Caraway in over a decade.”
The 7,000-square-foot restaurant is expected to open in the third quarter of 2019. The chain is known for its ribs, hand-cut steaks, and fresh-baked bread.
